Kurt Cobain’s guitar and Unplugged sweater head to auction

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The turquoise guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Kurt Cobain-Auction

The olive green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance and one of the late rocker’s custom guitars are to go under the hammer.

Julien’s Auctions said that the sweater and a custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia in New York this month.

The olive green cardigan sweater worn by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain (Julien’s Auctions via AP)

The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cobain, one of the biggest stars of the grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s, was 27 when he killed himself on April 5, 1994.

The Fender used by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's In Utero tour
The Fender used by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s In Utero tour (Julien’s Auctions via AP)

Other pieces in the auction include handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.

The auction will be held on October 25 and 26.

© Press Association 2019

