Harry and Ed Sheeran filming together ahead of World Mental Health Day

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The Sussexes posted footage on their official Instagram account, with the teasing message: ‘Coming soon’.

The Duke of Sussex has been filming with singer Ed Sheeran ahead of World Mental Health Day.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram account trailed the collaboration by posting a video of the duke welcoming in the star and a film crew.

The message accompanying the post, which references Sheeran’s own account, says simply: “Coming soon… @teddysphotos #WMHD”.

In the brief footage, Sheeran approaches a door, rings a doorbell which plays a novelty tune, to be greeted by a casually-dressed Harry, who says: “Hello mate.”

The singer shakes the duke’s hand and replies: “Hey mate. How you doing? Nice to see you. Do you mind if I bring the camera in?”

Harry replies: “Of course. Come on in guys.”

It finishes with a black screen with the words: “Tomorrow 10th October.”

© Press Association 2019

