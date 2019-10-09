Coleen Rooney compared to Miss Marple after Rebekah Vardy detective work

Coleen Rooney compared to Miss Marple after Rebekah Vardy detective work9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News
She claims stories about her private life which were leaked to the press had been viewed only by Vardy’s Instagram account.
Coleen Rooney’s detective skills were the talk of Twitter after she linked Rebekah Vardy to the leaking of stories about her personal life on her private Instagram account.
In a Twitter post, footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife said she has spent months trying to work out who was sharing information she had posed to her personal social media page.
Coleen Rooney claimed that following a process of elimination, she found a link to Vardy’s Instagram account.
Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, has since said she “never” speaks to journalists about Rooney, but people remain gripped by the drama.
Rooney’s delivery, which left revealing Vardy’s name to the end of her post, had social media users hooked, with comedian Kathy Burke among those to compare her to Agatha Christie’s fictional detective character Miss Marple.
TV personality Richard Osman joked everyone should have “the rest of the day off so we can follow this Coleen Rooney/Rebekah Vardy thing properly”, while comedian Bob Mortimer simply tweeted “Best Crime Files ever”.
YouTuber Calfreezy compared the drama to an episode of Desperate Housewives.
Such was the level of discussion surrounding the disagreement that even Brexit took a back seat.
And while technically the story had little to do with football, the beautiful game rarely produces scripts like this.
