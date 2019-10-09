Madonna, Bjork and Star Wars feature in kimono exhibition

9th Oct 19

The V&A is planning its first major display based on the Japanese garment.

Christian Dior kimono

Madonna, Bjork and Star Wars will all feature in a new exhibition on the kimono.

The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) is planning its first major exhibition on the “ultimate symbol of Japan” and a “constantly evolving icon of fashion”.

Highlights will include the Alexander McQueen dress worn by Bjork on her Homogenic album cover.

Bjork photographed by Nick Night
Bjork photographed by Nick Night (Nick Night/Alexander McQueen/One Little Indian Records/PA)

It will also feature original Star Wars costumes modelled on kimono, and the Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble which Madonna appeared in for her Nothing Really Matters video.

The Star Wars costume, a light brown robe of threadbare cloth, was worn by Sir Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

More than 315 works will be featured in the exhibition, including kimono especially made for the show.

Costume for Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Alec Guinness in the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
The costume for Obi-Wan Kenobi as played by Sir Alec Guinness in Star Wars (Lucasfilm/PA)

Curators said Japan itself is enjoying a resurgence of interest in the garment.

Anna Jackson said: “From the sophisticated culture of 17th century Kyoto to the creativity of the contemporary catwalk, the kimono is unique in its aesthetic importance and cultural impact, giving it a fascinating place within the story of fashion.”

Rare 17th and 18th century kimono will be displayed for the first time in the UK, alongside work by a new wave of contemporary designers and stylists.

Madonna, Nothing Really Matters video, 1999
Madonna in the Nothing Really Matters video in 1999 (Frank MicelottaImageDirect/Getty Images/PA)

Paintings, prints, film, dress accessories and other objects will also feature, as well as Oscar-winning costumes from the film Memoirs Of A Geisha.

Kimono: Kyoto To Catwalk runs at the V&A in London from February 29 to June 21 next year.

