Justin Bieber and wife Hailey pose in matching underwear

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

They shared the pictures days after their second wedding.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have posted snaps of themselves in matching underwear days after their second wedding.

The couple were first married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 but exchanged vows for the second time in South Carolina at the end of September.

Now they have posed in matching Calvin Klein underwear.

Bieber, 25, shared a photo of himself wearing boxer briefs with his arm around his wife, in a matching underwear set.

“@haileybieber #ck50 #mycalvins”, he wrote on Instagram.

His 22-year-old wife shared a snap of her herself straddling her husband, who donned pyjama bottoms.

View this post on Instagram

@calvinklein @haileybieber #ck50 #mycalvins

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

Even thugz get married

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The couple are modelling for Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary campaign.

Model Hailey posted a set of black-and-white pictures from the wedding day on Instagram.

The pair have known each other for several years and started dating in 2016.

They later split but rekindled their relationship in May 2018.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

‘My heart is bursting’ – Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child
Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere
Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere

This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bafta changes rules following Killing Eve controversy

Bafta changes rules following Killing Eve controversy
David James reveals emotional reason behind Strictly song choice

David James reveals emotional reason behind Strictly song choice
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
How do I know if my child is addicted to gaming?

How do I know if my child is addicted to gaming?
How do I know if my child is addicted to gaming?

‘My heart is bursting’ – Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child