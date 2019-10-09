Presenter unveiled for Irish version of DIY SOS: The Big Build

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Filming for the new edition of the hit show began in September.

TV personality Baz Ashmawy will take over from Nick Knowles to present the Irish version of DIY SOS.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland will air on RTE One and will be produced by Dublin-based studio Motive Television.

It will see the Irish presenter and his team of experts give deserving families a home makeover – in the space of nine days.

Ashmawy said: “DIY SOS is one of the most feel-good and inspiring formats I’ve ever been lucky enough to work on.

“It’s so uplifting, bringing out the best in people and showing a side of community that rarely gets seen on television.

“It’s a true reflection of the power of people. It makes the impossible possible. Fantastic.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Knowles currently fronts the UK version of the 17-year-old franchise.

Ashmawy has presented shows such as RTE’s Wingman, ITV’s Change Your Tune and the Sky One show 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, which won the International Emmy Award for best non-scripted entertainment in 2015.

Nick Knowles court case
Nick Knowles (Ben Birchall/PA)

It is the first format sale of DIY SOS by BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC.

BBC Studios’ senior vice president of global format sales Andre Renaud said: “DIY SOS: The Big Build is a wonderful show that is perfect for adaptation internationally and we are thrilled to be working with Motive Television and RTE to create a local version in Ireland.

“It’s a heart-warming and inspiring format and, with a terrific host at its helm, we’re certain that Irish audiences will love it.”

RTE’s head of documentaries and series Grainne McAleer said: “DIY SOS is a series with a really big heart.

“It’s the kind of show that our audience appreciates so we have high hopes for its future on RTE One.”

Filming for DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland began in September.

© Press Association 2019

