Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

She returns to the dark fantasy Disney series five years on.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London

Angelina Jolie will make a rare public appearance when she walks the red carpet at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Wednesday.

The Hollywood star, 44, is returning to the Disney series five years after she first put on the evil fairy Maleficent’s horns in 2014.

She will be joined in London by stars including Elle Fanning, the Hollywood star and younger sister of Dakota Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Warwick Davis and director Joachim Ronning.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London
Elle Fanning (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jolie has been joined by her children on the press tour in support of Mistress of Evil, which earlier this week took the star-studded cast to Rome.

The star, who split from ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016, is mother to six children, three of whom were adopted internationally, including three daughters.

The original film was a retelling of the 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty, from the perspective of its villain.

Murder On The Orient Express World Premiere – London
Michelle Pfeiffer (Ian West/PA)

The sequel will see Jolie’s Maleficent fighting for the love of 21-year-old Princess Aurora, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty, played by Fanning.

However, she will meet her match in the form of Queen Ingrith, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in UK cinemas on October 18.

