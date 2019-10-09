â€˜My heart is burstingâ€™ â€“ Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child

9th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

She announced the news on Instagram.

Natalie Imbruglia said her “heart is bursting” after welcoming her first child.

The singer-songwriter, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, gave birth to a boy named Max Valentine and announced the news on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the newborn’s hand clutching her thumb, she wrote: “Welcome to the world.. Max Valentine Imbruglia. My heart is bursting.”

Imbruglia added the hashtag #myboy. Her celebrity friends sent their congratulations in the comments section.

Louise Redknapp wrote: “Congratulations babe so happy for you xxxxx.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “Yay!!! Hello, Max! Welcome indeed. So glad you’re here safe and sound. Congratulations, mama!!”

And Jemima Khan commented: “Can’t wait to have a cuddle.”

I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!! And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement… (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon). I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly. I’m so excited about this next adventure… a new album and I’m going to be a mum! 🎶🤰🏻🎉😍❤️✨

Imbruglia, 44, announced she was expecting in July, telling fans she got pregnant with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.

The Australian-British star had said she had wanted to be a mother for a “very long time” and she was “blessed” to conceive.

Imruglia first found fame after starring as Beth Brennan in the Australian soap neighbours.

She began her singing career three years after leaving the show and had a worldwide hit with her cover of Ednaswap’s song Torn.

She had previously dated Friends actor David Schwimmer and was married to Australian musician Daniel Johns.

