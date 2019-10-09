Aston Merrygold unveils role in CBBC series Almost Never

The singer will play a music manager in the hit children’s series.

Aston Merrygold will play the music manager of a boy band on the rise when he joins the cast of children’s series Almost Never later this month.

The former JLS star will debut in the second series of the CBBC comedy-drama, which follows the fortunes of The Wonderland as they try to find fame in the music industry alongside their rivals Girls Here First.

Aston will join a star-studded cast including I’m A Celebrity star Emily Atack, comedian Colin Hoult and former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said: “I’m super excited to join such a talented cast and hopefully use some of my experience in the music industry as inspiration for my role.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in to such a fantastic series.”

The first series of Almost Never saw The Wonderland’s Harry, Nate and Oakley juggle friends, family, school and relationships.

It featured guest appearances from Fleur East and Tess Daly.

CBBC child star Mya-Lecia Naylor, 16, who died earlier this year, appeared in the first series of the show as a member of Girls Here First.

© Press Association 2019