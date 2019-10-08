Sally Hawkins rocks royal blue on Eternal Beauty red carpet

The Oscar-nominated actress stars in the Craig Roberts-directed feature.

The Shape Of Water star Sally Hawkins dazzled in a royal blue two-piece suit at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of her forthcoming film Eternal Beauty.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, 43, stars in the romantic drama, directed by Submarine creator Craig Roberts, alongside Billie Piper.

Sally Hawkins attending the world premiere of Eternal Beauty (Ian West/PA)

Hawkins matched her suit with blue patterned heels and blue nail polish, donning a gold shirt partnered with a gold feather pin clipped to her lapel.

The two-time Oscar-nominee was joined by her co-star Penelope Wilton on the red carpet at the BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday.

Penelope Wilton on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Downton Abbey and After Life star Wilton, 73, opted for a simple blue shirt and trousers combination.

She complemented the look with red lipstick and a number of chunky rings.

