Bake Off fans in stitches over Henry’s surprise reaction to Hollywood handshake

8th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The student from Durham told Paul Hollywood: ‘No, shut up.’

The Great British Bake Off 2019

Great British Bake Off contestant Henry turned the tables on the notoriously harsh Paul Hollywood during Tuesday’s episode.

The shocked student from Durham, 20, told the veteran baker to “shut up” after Hollywood passed judgment on his Kardemummabullar, a Swedish bun served at coffee parties.

When he was offered the much sought-after Hollywood handshake, he responded by saying: “No, shut up.”

Fans of the show revelled in the moment, with many joking that Hollywood was well overdue a telling off.

One fan praised Henry for his bravery whilst remarking how sad it was that Michael, 26, has been eliminated from the tent.

They said: “Well done to Michael. My little one is so gutted he’s out as he was her fave but he has done fantastic.

“And well done to Henry. Hand shake, star baker and got to tell Paul to shut up! Goals right there.”

Another simply wrote, “Henry sir i love u” while a third told him, “Congratulations”.

One fan posted a flurry of laughing emojis, adding: “Henry telling Paul to ‘shut up!’ when offered the Hollywood handshake.”

Others dubbed him a “little legend”.

Henry’s comment prompted fans of the show to start using the hashtag #shutup.

One wrote: “Every year there is someone who is the ‘winner’… regardless of if they walk away with the top prize or not.

“This year it’s #Henry He is making this series for me #ShutUp”

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4.

© Press Association 2019

