Bond Girl Ana de Armas walks the red carpet in 007-inspired look

8th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress attended the European premiere of Knives Out in London.

Bond Girl Ana de Armas looked ready to fill the role of a certain British spy as she arrived at the premiere of Knives Out.

The Cuban-Spanish actress, 31, opted for an androgynous look as she walked the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square in London on Tuesday night.

Ana de Armas attending the European premiere of Knives Out (Ian West/PA)

She wore a blazer and wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a ruffled blouse and an oversized black bow-tie.

De Armas completed the look with a pink floral corsage.

She stars as Marta Cabrera in Knives Out, alongside Bond actor Daniel Craig.

Ana de Armas on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

She will also appear in the next Bond film, No Time To Die, touted as Craig’s last.

The premiere, part of the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, was also attended by Katherine Langford.

She opted for a summery yellow gown and wore her long hair loose over her shoulders.

Katherine Langford in London (Ian West/PA)

The Australian actress and 13 Reasons Why star, 23, also appears in Knives Out as Meg Thrombey.

Craig plays detective Benoit Blanc in the movie about the murder of a mystery writer, which is directed by The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson and features an all-star cast that also includes Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans.

Knives Out is released in UK cinemas on November 27.

These fashion documentaries will give you a rare insight into an elusive world

Who are BGT winners Twist And Pulse?

