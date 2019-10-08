Jennifer Aniston discusses the potential for a Friends reboot

8th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The Rachel Green actress said that no money could tempt her to get back together for a re-run of the hit sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has said that any attempts to reboot sitcom Friends would “ruin it”, so a reunion is out of the question.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the hit US comedy alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, said that even a large amount of money could not tempt her into getting them back together again.

However, the actress said they do all “miss it, every day” and that she “would be nothing without it”.

Asked how much money it would take for her to do a Friends reboot, Aniston told Howard Stern’s Sirius XM Radio show: “I honestly think we would love it.”

But she added: “I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good what it was.

“So why do it? It would ruin it.”

Fans of the sitcom about six friends living in New York, which ran from 1994 until 2004, have long been hoping for some new air-time from the cast.

Hopes were heightened recently as, following the 25th anniversary of the hit show, the six stars reunited for a dinner.

View this post on Instagram

A rare night and I love it.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Aniston said: “Schwimmer was in town, and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together.

“We laughed so hard. It was very civilised but we laughed a lot.”

However, a reboot of the show – which has become an enduring pop culture phenomenon across the globe – is off the cards for the foreseeable future.

