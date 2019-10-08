Kate Garraway’s fears ahead of musical charity challenge: It will be carnage

The broadcaster will attempt a major logistical feat when she treks across London to star in five musicals in one night.

Kate Garraway has told of her fears that she may “muck up” stage productions when she attempts to appear in five West End musicals in one evening for charity.

The Smooth Radio host is hoping to make cameos in Big! The Musical, School Of Rock The Musical, Magic Mike Live, Waitress and Mamma Mia! in the space of hours on Thursday to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise drive, which funds small charities that change young lives.

However, with little acting experience and with the logistical difficulties of getting across London to make the specific time slots for each stint on stage, the broadcaster has said she is nervous about ruining the experience for paying theatre-goers.

Garraway, 52, told the PA news agency: “It strikes me as it’s going to be so much carnage, I’ve almost lost fear.

“I’ve already resigned myself to the fact it’s going to be chaos, but what I don’t want to do is to muck up the production, because obviously people have paid good money for these seats and they don’t know that they’re coming along to a special show.

“I think all of them will warn their audiences that it’s a special night beforehand, and we’re also hoping that the audiences will enjoy it and therefore take part in helping us with our donations, because it is all for charity.”

She added: “But I am nervous about getting it wrong.

“Not because I’m worried too much about myself looking like an idiot, it’s because I don’t want to ruin it and throw the other cast members off.

“These are all amazing shows, they are brilliant, so you want people who have saved up and have been looking forward to going to see it not to get some random muck-up in the middle.”

Garraway, who also presents on Good Morning Britain, said her family is “a bit bewildered” about the challenge, which will see her travelling across London on a motorbike in a bid to make each musical on time.

“My mum and dad really want to come so I suggested they went to Mamma Mia!, not Magic Mike,” she said.

“I thought that might be sensible – my dad is 85.”

This is going to be rather epic! Find out how to support @kategarraway on her West End Takeover challenge, and donate to @makenoise here: https://t.co/hxlevp2lLe #KateWestEnd — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) October 3, 2019

Garraway will kick start the challenge by appearing in the matinee production of Big! The Musical alongside Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh as a cocktail maker.

She will then head over to play a parent in the finale of School Of Rock The Musical at the nearby Gillian Lynne Theatre, before heading to The Hippodrome for Magic Mike Live.

From there, Garraway will make her way to the Adelphi Theatre to join Joe Sugg on stage in Waitress, before ending her challenge on stage as a wedding guest in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre.

Garraway said she has been rehearsing over the past week for her small roles, but that she does not yet know what she will be doing on-stage in Magic Mike, which is based on the 2012 film of the same name about male strippers.

“Everyone is pretty cagey about what I’m doing, and I keep saying to them, ‘family friendly, just remember that!'” she said.

Make Some Noise, which sees Global unite all of its radio brands including Smooth, Classic FM, Heart, and Capital, raises money to help young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

To donate £10, £20 or £30, text SMOOTH10, SMOOTH20 or SMOOTH30 respectively to 70766, or visit smoothradio.com.

