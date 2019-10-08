Brendan Gleeson takes on ‘acting challenge’ – playing Donald Trump

8th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Jeff Daniels has also signed up for the drama, as former FBI director James Comey.

Moet British Independent Film Awards – Arrivals – London

Brendan Gleeson will play Donald Trump in a TV miniseries.

The Irish actor, 64, known for his role as Alastor Moody in the Harry Potter films, will star in an adaptation of ex-FBI director James Comey’s bestselling book.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

US star Jeff Daniels, also 64, will play Comey in the miniseries, based on the “tell-all” book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies And Leadership.

The US president abruptly fired FBI director Comey in May 2017, saying it was necessary to restore “public trust and confidence” in the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Comey has been a fierce and public critic of Trump.

Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels (Ian West/PA)

He also faced the US Senate Judiciary Committee over his handling of the investigations into Hillary Clinton’s email server and potential Russian collusion with Trump’s election campaign.

Billy Ray, who adapted the book and is directing the miniseries, said in a statement to US website Deadline: “It’s hard to imagine a bigger acting challenge than playing Donald Trump.

Former FBI director James Comey
Former FBI director James Comey (Brian Lawless/PA)

“You have to have presence, and a singular kind of dynamism. You also have to have the courage and the will to play Trump’s psychology from the inside out.

“Oh, and you have to be spectacularly talented and watchable. Not many actors check all those boxes. Brendan does. I’m ecstatic about this,” he said of casting the Braveheart star.

