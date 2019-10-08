Nick Jonas joins The Voice US as a coach

He fills the spot left by Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Nick Jonas has been announced as a new coach on The Voice US and will join the show next year.

The pop star, who performs alongside his two siblings in band The Jonas Brothers, fills the spot Maroon 5’s Adam Levine left when he departed earlier this year.

Jonas joins returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who are appearing on the current season alongside Gwen Stefani.

The 27-year-old’s first episode will air in early 2020.

Jonas said: “I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family.

“It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

The news was announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Shelton, Clarkson and Legend all sending their new colleague a video message.

Country singer Shelton joked: “I wanted to voice some concerns that I have. I’m going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show.

“I’m not even sure if you’re old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked buddy.”

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and found fame after appearing on the Disney Channel.

They announced their return in February after a six-year break and shortly afterwards scored a number one single in the US with Sucker.

© Press Association 2019