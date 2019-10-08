Trainspotting 2 more sober experience than first film â€“ Kelly Macdonald

8th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress also told how she now has a no-nudity clause in her contract.

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald has said making the Trainspotting sequel was a far more sober experience than the original, when people were “still drunk” on set.

The actress made her debut in the 1996 movie and reprised the role for the follow-up in 2017, where she said things were very different.

She told Radio Times magazine: “Seeing all those old faces again, and knowing all their journeys, as actors as well as characters, was really touching.

“Everybody was super fit and healthy.

Cast of Trainspotting 2
Cast of Trainspotting 2 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Jonny [Lee Miller] and Ewan [McGregor] were running up Arthur’s Seat almost daily during filming.

“It was very different from filming the first one!

“Never mind hangovers on set, people were still drunk.”

Macdonald, 43, also revealed that she now has a no-nudity clause in her contract.

“Generally, if you see a bit [of flesh], it’s not me,” she said.

“I’m just getting to that age where… I used to not care about getting my photos taken, or any of that nudity thing.

“You’d expect that the more you did them, the easier they’d get.

“But that’s not my experience.”

“It just depends on the job and the trust,” she added. “That’s what it’s all about. But if I’m honest, it doesn’t come up too often any more.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Victoria Beckham reveals her celebrity obsession

Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger
Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger

Rylance â€˜inspired by Greta Thunbergâ€™ to quit RSC over oil company ties
Rylance â€˜inspired by Greta Thunbergâ€™ to quit RSC over oil company ties

These fashion documentaries will give you a rare insight into an elusive world

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Two Popes director cut down sex abuse scandal scenes to avoid over-powering film

Two Popes director cut down sex abuse scandal scenes to avoid over-powering film
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Cosy getaways: The Good Hotels Guideâ€™s top picks for the UK and Ireland

Cosy getaways: The Good Hotels Guideâ€™s top picks for the UK and Ireland
Insomnia-stricken broadcaster pleads for new emphasis on mental health treatment

Insomnia-stricken broadcaster pleads for new emphasis on mental health treatment
Insomnia-stricken broadcaster pleads for new emphasis on mental health treatment

Victoria Beckham reveals her celebrity obsession