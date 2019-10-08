Could this be my time?: X Factor’s celebrity Unders in their own words

Simon Cowell has recruited a star-studded cast of celebrities for his X Factor spin-off – and some of the best-known faces are in its Unders category.

Here is a selection of their best quotes.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna

“No fear at all – I love performing live. I think it sounds better when you sing live because it’s all emotion.

Megan McKenna will be hoping to wow on the X Factor (PA)

“I can’t believe I have the chance of singing live to the nation every Saturday night. It’s what I’ve always wanted. That’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”

Actress and David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley Hasselhoff

“My dad is super excited. He literally gets emotional just thinking about the fact that he gets to see me back on stage. He knows how much I love the stage. I am my

father’s daughter completely. We are the exact same person.

“Being on stage, singing is just a very different emotional feeling and satisfaction.”

Soap star Jonny Labey

“No matter what it is that I’ve done or what it is that I’m doing, there’s always been people there that know you as Paul Coker from EastEnders.

“The fans really got behind that character as well as my journey on the show so I hope they will do the same for me now I am on The X Factor.”

Actress Olivia Olson

“Recently, I’ve felt a little stuck in my career. I’ve done a lot that’s really honourable, that I’m proud of. But, it’s almost as if the recognition goes to the characters that I play and not a lot of people know me as a singer.

“Everyone remembers me as either the little girl from Love Actually, or one of the animated characters that I play for Disney or Cartoon Network.”

American actor and Glee star Kevin McHale

“So during Glee, we performed on The X Factor in the UK, and I remember meeting Simon before, and he was super, super nice.

“The whole illusion of him being really awful, so it had sort of faded for me, but then we were on that stage singing, and I knew we weren’t being judged but I

still couldn’t look at him.

Former Glee star Kevin McHale will be hoping to impress on the X Factor (Ian West/PA)

“I was like, ‘Oh God’. I was really terrified! here was one point where Amber goes up and just belted a note out in his face, and I was like, ‘Good. Good.Good!’ I’m like, ‘You’re good enough to do that’.

“So this’ll be hard. It’s also just harder, no matter who it is, singing in an intimate environment.”

