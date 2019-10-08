Mark Ronson would trade ‘warm’ working relationships for kids

8th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The music star was previously married to Josephine de La Baume.

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson has said he would trade in his “warm” working relationships for children.

The musician and producer, who divorced from wife Josephine de La Baume last year, spends a lot of time working on music in recording studios.

He told Radio Times magazine: “I’ve never thought that (work) was a replacement for having a family of my own.

“But I definitely think it fills some of that void a bit more than if I was going to an office.”

Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson (David Parry/PA)

The 44-year-old went on: “I do have these warm relationships that maybe (satisfy) part of my soul that needs fulfilling.

“But believe me, I’d trade it in for kids.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

