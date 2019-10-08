â€˜If we get through, it will shock peopleâ€™ â€“ X Factor Groups in their own words

Reality stars, sports stars and social media influencers are among the wannabe singers vying for a record deal on The X Factor: Celebrity.

Here are the stars of the Groups category, in their own words.

The Islanders, Love Island supergroup

The Islanders (ITV)

Wes Nelson: “In the villa, we all knew that we could sing because we were singing all the time, we never shut up.”

Eyal Booker: “If we get through, it’s going to shock people, but it shouldn’t. People will have negative views, but it can’t be judged negatively.”

Try Star, the sports stars

Try Star (ITV)

Ben Foden: “I think I have experience, obviously being married to Una (Healy) when the girls were at the top of their career with The Saturdays, you pick up a few things.”

Thom Evans: “I think I will be a lot more nervous stepping out in front of the judges because rugby is all I did in my whole life. I was so sure of my ability, whereas this experience, I’m not so sure!”

Max and Harvey, the social media stars and CBBC presenters

Max and Harvey (ITV)

Max: “We thought it would be a cool experience to show off what we can do and just show our music to everyone, really.”

Harvey: “I don’t think anything that he (Simon Cowell) can say will ever put us off. If anyone ever tells us we need to work on this or that, we don’t go away and go, ‘Oh that was horrible. They’re a terrible person’.”

Cole and Edwards, the pro-dancer & actor

Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards (ITV)

Brendan Cole: “I’ve not got the most incredible voice. I’m not going to walk out there on stage and people are going to go, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to be the next big thing’. But I do have an energy on stage. I can sing.”

Jeremy Edwards: “I figure I’ve only got one shot at it and I really want to do well. I take it seriously.”

V5, the influencers

V5 (ITV)

Alondra: “Performing for music industry experts was a little nerve-wracking, I knew we had practised a lot and worked so hard but we only had that one chance to make it perfect, so that was a little scary.

Wendii: “I think there’s a downside to being in the public eye, just due to the fact that so many people know who you are and some of those people don’t want you to succeed and that’s why sometimes things can get hard, but you need to be around the right people that will always be there for you.”

The X Factor: Celebrity will debut on ITV on October 12.

© Press Association 2019