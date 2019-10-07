Hailey Bieber shares photographs from wedding number two

7th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Hailey and Justin first married in New York in 2018.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey has shared a string of images from their wedding, saying it was “the most special day of my life”.

The pair were first married in a secret ceremony in New York in September 2018 but exchanged vows for the second time in South Carolina last week.

Hailey, 22, has now posted a set of black-and-white pictures from the big day on Instagram.

One shows the model posing alone in her stunning fishtail wedding dress, while another showed her kissing her groom.

Another was a close-up of the Biebers’ hands which shows off their rings.

Hailey captioned the snaps with the date “9.30.19” and wrote: “last Monday was the most special day of my life:).”

View this post on Instagram

9.30.19 ❤️

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

She also thanked her dress designer Virgil Abloh “for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress”.

“You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation,” she said.

The pair have known each other for several years and started dating in 2016.

They later split but rekindled their relationship in May 2018.

© Press Association 2019

