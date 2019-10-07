Charles Venn reveals the ‘dark horse’ he thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing

7th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The Casualty star and former Strictly contestant backed Chris Ramsey to win.

Inside Soap Awards 2019 – London

Soap star Charles Venn has tapped stand-up comic Chris Ramsey to lift the Glitterball Trophy at the end of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Venn, who is currently playing Jacob Masters in Casualty, came sixth during last year’s edition of the BBC One show, partnered with Karen Hauer.

Speaking at the Inside Soap Awards, the actor threw his weight behind Ramsey, who he dubbed a “dark horse”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

Ramsey, who is also paired with Hauer, managed a score of 22 for his American smooth during last week’s show.

Venn told the PA news agency: “Maybe I am being somewhat biased here but I think Chris Ramsey is the dark horse. And the only reason I am saying that is because of how much he remarkably improved from the first round to the third round.

“I was so impressed. I was screaming. I had to do an Insta story about that. I was so impressed.

“For me sometimes it is about pacing yourself. The tortoise and hare. He’s the tortoise and he is gathering momentum right now.”

© Press Association 2019

