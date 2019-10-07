Corrie’s Katie McGlynn wows on Inside Soap Awards red carpet

7th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The awards were held in London.

Katie McGlynn

Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn turned heads with her risque outfit at the Inside Soap Awards.

The actress joined a host of fellow soap stars at the event in London.

But she stood out from the crowd in a caped white dress with a deep plunge.

Katie McGlynn
Katie McGlynn (Ian West/PA)

McGlynn wore her hair up and teamed her eye-catching outfit with sandals and a black bag.

EastEnders actress Rukku Nahar also caught plenty of attention with her red carpet look – a sparkling bra top and a full red skirt.

Rukku Nahar
Rukku Nahar (Ian West/PA)

Several stars opted for basic black, with Bhavna Limbachia, Sally Dynevor and Kaye Wragg among those rocking the trend.

Bhavna Limbachia
Bhavna Limbachia (Ian West/PA)
Sally Dynevor
Sally Dynevor (Ian West/PA)
Kaye Wragg
Kaye Wragg (Ian West/PA)

Emmerdale’s Louisa Clein looked perfectly prepared for an autumn evening in her long-sleeved animal print number, while singer and actress Daisy Wood-Davis brought the fun in black and white trousers and a jacket.

Louisa Clein
Louisa Clein (Ian West/PA)
Daisy Wood-Davis
Daisy Wood-Davis (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at London venue, Sway.

© Press Association 2019

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood's spiritual healer who's on a mission to make us all feel 'lit'
James Norton hopes to shine light on early crusader against fake news
Victoria Beckham reveals her celebrity obsession

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Dustin Lance Black calls on people to rally against rise of nationalism

Second couple leave the Strictly dance floor
