Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne reunited at Aeronauts premiere

The film is due to be unveiled in November.

Felicity Jones sparkled in a gold dress as she was reunited with her Theory Of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne at the premiere of their new film.

The pair have teamed up again for period drama The Aeronauts, which follows wealthy widow Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher, who undertake a hot air balloon expedition in a bid to fly higher than anyone in history.

Jones turned heads as she arrived at the London Film Festival premiere in a dazzling gold and black dress, which left one shoulder bare and gathered in a bow at the waist.

Felicity Jones (David Parry/PA)

Redmayne wore a mustard velour suit to the screening at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London.

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne (David Parry/PA)

The pair signed autographs and posed for pictures together in front of a hot air ballon backdrop, and shielded themselves from the rain under an umbrella.

The Aeronauts is set to be released in the UK in November.

