Rising star Dermot Kennedy to dethrone The Beatles from top of charts

The Irish singer-songwriter’s debut album is having an impact on the charts.

Dermot Kennedy is on course to knock The Beatles off the top of the charts with his debut album Without Fear.

The Beatles last week hit number one with Abbey Road 50 years after the album’s original release, but the Irish singer-songwriter is currently in pole position according to the mid-week update from the Official Charts Company.

Kennedy, 27, has been releasing music online since 2015 following years of busking, and his debut album is having an impact on music fans following his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday.

The musician, who was on the BBC’s Sound of 2019 longlist, is also on course to enter the top 10 for the first time this week with his breakthrough single Outnumbered, the Official Charts Company said.

Abbey Road is currently at number two this week after The Beatles broke their own record for the album with the longest gap between topping the charts.

The record was previously held by Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, often considered the band’s best work, which had a gap of 49 years and 125 days.

Abbey Road, however, ended its initial 17-week run atop the charts on January 31 1970 – meaning it now holds a winning gap of 49 years and 252 days.

(PA Graphics)

Like Abbey Road, Sgt Pepper’s returned to number one on the 50th anniversary of its release in June 2017.

The Darkness are set to debut at number three this week with their sixth LP, Easter Is Cancelled, while Simple Minds’ new release Live In The City Of Angels is set to enter the charts at number four.

Former number one No.6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran looks set to end the week at number five.

© Press Association 2019