New Bond movie will ‘really shock’ fans, says Naomie Harris

7th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress returns to star as Miss Moneypenny.

Naomie Harris and Daniel Crag

Naomie Harris has said the upcoming James Bond film will “really shock people”.

The actress, 43, returns as Miss Moneypenny in No Time To Die, due to be released next year.

The film will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and reportedly final outing as the famous spy.

Harris told GQ Hype: “It’s a tie-up of Skyfall and Spectre. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people.

“I would say that he’s reconnected with his heart. We’re deﬁnitely seeing a Bond who’s more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love.

“At the end of Spectre there are women he gives his career up for: there’s no more emotional attachment than that. It’s just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy.”

Naomie Harris is on the cover of GQ Hype (Elliott Wilcox)

The British star also spoke about appearing in Barry Jenkins’ 2016 film Moonlight, for which she secured a best supporting actress Oscar nomination.

She said: “I expected (Moonlight) to make a difference but not on the level it has. It’s completely changed my career. It’s changed how many offers I’ve got, the fee I can command, my standing in the industry, the respect I get given.

“It’s huge. I wouldn’t have been offered something of the exposure of Black And Blue before Moonlight.”

The full interview is online via GQ Hype.

© Press Association 2019

