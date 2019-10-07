Beyonce sheds tears over opening of historic new film studio

The singer-songwriter said she could feel the ‘generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance’.

Beyonce has said that she “could not stop crying” as she attended the grand opening of filmmaker Tyler Perry’s historic new movie studio complex.

The music star was among the many attendees at the launch of the sprawling new film studio facility in Atlanta, which is one of America’s largest.

Formerly a Confederate army base, Tyler Perry Studios has 12 soundstages, each named after seminal black actors and actresses.

Following her appearance at the event alongside husband Jay Z, Beyonce shared pictures from the evening, writing in an emotional post: “Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios.

“I could feel our ancestors’ presence. Surrounded by my heroes, I watched Denzel, Queen Oprah, Spike, Whoopi, Sir Poitier, Will, Halle, Dame Cicely and our angels John Singleton and Diahann Carroll honored.”

She told of the champagne celebration of each soundstage, writing: “The Armand de Brignac crashed against each soundstage as fireworks lit up the sky.

“Generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance.

“It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying.”

Beyonce added: “Thank you my Virgo brother (Perry) for so much love and passion put into every detail. My prayer today is that you will take it all in.

“You inspire me to dream even bigger.”

Beyonce shared a selection of posts from the evening, showing off the dazzling figure-hugging yellow-gold glittering gown she wore for the evening.

Her look was complete with her hair styled in a nearly floor-length plait and a pop of bright red lipstick, as well as large, dangling earrings.

Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Samuel L Jackson, Cicely Tyson and Spike Lee were among the other stars helping actor, playwright, comedian and entrepreneur Perry – who was once homeless – christen the new facility.

