Big Bang besties: Courteney Cox shows off new friend…

7th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actresses have both played popular characters on long-running, hit US TV shows.

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London

Courteney Cox has a new friend who will delight fans of two of the biggest TV series to hit the small screen.

The Friends actress, 55, has shared a photograph of herself with The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco.

View this post on Instagram

Big Bang Friends

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

She captioned the picture: “Big Bang Friends”.

Cox is known for her role as Monica Geller in hit American series Friends, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Friends first aired on September 22 1994 and when it stopped airing a decade later had become a pop culture phenomenon.

View this post on Instagram

A rare night and I love it.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

This weekend, Cox also shared a reunion photograph of herself with her Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston.

Cuoco has just said farewell to the cast of The Big Bang Theory, a series which saw her play an aspiring actress and waitress for the show’s 12-year run.

The Big Bang Theory, which began in 2007, also starred Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons as science geeks.

