James Bond posters up for auction

7th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Prices range from £50 to £25,000.

Prop Store James Bond auction

Hundreds of James Bond posters are going under the hammer.

The Prop Store has announced the sale of more than 460 rare 007 posters and memorabilia.

Prices will range from £50 to £25,000.

Prop Store poster consultant Mike Bloomfield adjusts a Yamaha Promo Poster for the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only
Prop Store poster consultant Mike Bloomfield adjusts a Yamaha promo poster for the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stephen Lane, chief executive of film and TV memorabilia company Prop Store, said: “The auction of this world-renowned collection represents the largest ever offering of James Bond posters in the auction market.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for all serious Bond collectors.”

Mike Bloomfield, Prop Store’s poster expert, said: “This auction includes some posters which have either never been seen before in the auction market or appear only once every 10 to 15 years.”

Style-B Quad Poster for the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger
Style-B Quad Poster for the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Highlights include posters for every Bond film from 1962 to 2012, including Dr No.

It comes as the first official poster for the new James Bond film was revealed.

Daniel Craig stares steely-eyed in the new image for No Time To Die.

More than 460 lots from the Adam Carter-Jones James Bond Poster Collection will be auctioned by Prop Store, of Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, on November 5. Bids can also be placed online.

© Press Association 2019

