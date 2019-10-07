Alesha Dixon shares first picture of new baby daughter

7th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The TV judge and singer turns 41 today.

9th Annual Global Gift Gala – London

Alesha Dixon has shared the first picture of her seven-week-old baby daughter as she also celebrates turning 41.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge also revealed the baby’s name is Anaya Safiya.

Dixon wrote on Instagram: “Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19

“7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet”.

She and partner Azuka Ononye have been together since 2012 and have a daughter, Azura.

Strictly professionals Oti Mabuse and AJ Pritchard were among the celebrities congratulating her.

Mabuse commented on the photograph, writing: “Congratulations babe” while Pritchard wrote: “Congratulations”.

Dixon was seen on TV screens on Saturday night during Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, where dance duo Twist And Pulse were crowned winners.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dustin Lance Black calls on people to rally against rise of nationalism

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
As Scotland bans smacking, experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

As Scotland bans smacking, experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment
Second couple leave the Strictly dance floor

Second couple leave the Strictly dance floor
Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’
Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

Dustin Lance Black calls on people to rally against rise of nationalism