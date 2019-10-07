Victoria Beckham reveals her celebrity obsession

The Spice Girls star is a big fan of the Emmy winner.

Victoria Beckham has revealed her celebrity obsession with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl has confessed she loves the work of the Fleabag creator.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge starring in the one woman show Fleabag (Matt Humphrey/The Corner Shop)

Beckham has told This Morning that she met with the writer and actress recently.

The designer said she was thrilled to speak with the comic star.

She said: “The other day actually, I met Phoebe Waller-Bridge who I was quite obsessed with.

“I love Fleabag, obsessed with her.

“So, the fact that I got to meet her was really, really exciting.”

Beckham has said she is keen to grow old gracefully, and not go to extreme lengths to preserve her youth.

She said: “I’m fine with growing older. I’m not trying to look any younger at all. I just wanna look good for my age.

“I wanna look like the best version of myself. I wanna look after what I have.”

Beckham shares her own beauty secrets on This Morning on ITV from 10.30am.

