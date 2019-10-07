Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals baby news after suffering miscarriage

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband David O’Mahony – 10 months after suffering a miscarriage on New Year’s Eve.

The former Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist, who is 17 weeks’ pregnant, has been experiencing severe morning sickness.

However, she told Hello! magazine she found it “reassuring in a way – it means that my body is changing”.

She said: “It took a while to process it emotionally. I had been so excited – I’d wrapped up the pregnancy test and put it in the Christmas tree for David.

“I think I was a bit naive about how fragile it all was.

“I’ve now got to the point where I feel comfortable talking about it. So many people go through this, which is why we want to be open.”

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian (Hello!/PA)

Bastian, who is currently starring in BBC One drama Doctors, married fellow actor O’Mahony earlier this year.

Their child is due days after their first wedding anniversary in March.

“We feel incredibly lucky,” she said.

“The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak.”

O’Mahony added: “It has been brilliant. We’ve always wanted children. It’s amazing what Ali and Ali’s body are doing. It’s incredible.

“I think she’s going to be incredibly nurturing and loving. Ali is going to be an absolute black-belt mother. She’s going to be brilliant.”

Bastian competed on Strictly in 2009 and topped the leaderboard in the Tower Ballroom during Blackpool week – with 10s from all four judges – only to get knocked out in the semi-finals a few weeks later.

Hello! magazine (Hello!/PA)

