Laura Dern braves the cold in sleeveless dress at premiere

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress was joined by her co-stars including Adam Driver and Ray Liotta.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern braved the autumn chill in a sleeveless dress at the premiere of her new film Marriage Story.

The actress looked sleek and stylish as she arrived at the screening at the Odeon Leicester Square, London in the creamy-yellow number.

Laura Dern
Laura Dern (David Parry/PA)

The dress left Dern’s arms bare, and featured a high neck.

The actress wore her hair loose over her shoulders, and simple jewellery and black heels completed her look.

Dern was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars including Adam Driver and Ray Liotta.

Laura Dern and Ray Liotta
Laura Dern and Ray Liotta (David Parry/PA)
Adam Driver
Adam Driver (David Parry/PA)

The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

It is released on Netflix on December 6.

