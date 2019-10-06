Joker surprises film bosses with record success at box office

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The film opened this weekend.

Joker Special Screening – London

Joker has shocked its own distributors and surged into the box office record books.

The dark psychological take on the DC Comics character, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, has proved an immediate hit.

The star is already Oscar-tipped for his performance, and the film has smashed October records with its performance at the box office.

Joker has set new records for the autumn month after a blockbusting opening weekend, earning £114 million internationally.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros president of domestic distribution, told AP: “This was a much larger result at the box office than we had ever anticipated globally.

“Putting records aside, we’re just thrilled that audiences are embracing the movie as strong as they are.”

In North America alone, the film brought in £75 million, amid fears for safety due to fringe calls for violence at screenings.

Accordint to AP, the earnings for Joker have made it the new record-holder for an October opening.

The film had a relatively modest budget of £50 million.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’
Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need
You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS

You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS
How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream

How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream
Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family
Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids