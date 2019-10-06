Stacey Dooley ‘so proud’ of boyfriend Kevin Clifton as he exits Strictly

Kevin and his celebrity partner Anneka Rice were eliminated on Sunday.

Stacey Dooley called her boyfriend Kevin Clifton “the most incredible teacher” after he got knocked out of Strictly Come Dancing with his celebrity partner Anneka Rice.

Clifton was the BBC show’s reigning champion – having won last year with his now-girlfriend Dooley.

However, he and TV star Rice were eliminated on Sunday after losing to David James and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off.

Posting a message on her Instagram Story after the show, Dooley said she was impressed by both Clifton and Rice.

“I just wanted to say I am so proud of both of them,” she said.

“But particularly Kevin. I just think he is the most incredible teacher and I think she was so lucky to have had him.

“And she did that beautiful waltz.”

She went on: “It’s very easy to be proud of someone when you are winning and when you are flying high and it’s all going brilliantly.

“But it’s also very important to tell them that you think they are wicked when they are the second to get knocked out.

“So yes, well done.”

Strictly continues on BBC One.

