Stacey Dooley ‘so proud’ of boyfriend Kevin Clifton as he exits Strictly

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Kevin and his celebrity partner Anneka Rice were eliminated on Sunday.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley called her boyfriend Kevin Clifton “the most incredible teacher” after he got knocked out of Strictly Come Dancing with his celebrity partner Anneka Rice.

Clifton was the BBC show’s reigning champion – having won last year with his now-girlfriend Dooley.

However, he and TV star Rice were eliminated on Sunday after losing to David James and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off.

Posting a message on her Instagram Story after the show, Dooley said she was impressed by both Clifton and Rice.

“I just wanted to say I am so proud of both of them,” she said.

“But particularly Kevin. I just think he is the most incredible teacher and I think she was so lucky to have had him.

“And she did that beautiful waltz.”

She went on: “It’s very easy to be proud of someone when you are winning and when you are flying high and it’s all going brilliantly.

“But it’s also very important to tell them that you think they are wicked when they are the second to get knocked out.

“So yes, well done.”

Strictly continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now

How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream
How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’
Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids
Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died

Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died
Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family
You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS

You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS
You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS

Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now