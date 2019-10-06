Second couple leave the Strictly dance floor

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

David James was spared after the dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton have become the second couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

But the TV star hopes to dance at her son’s wedding after learning a few moves during her time on the show.

Rice maintained a positive attitude during the competition but was unable to deliver on the dance floor in Movie Week, leaving her languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard this week.

She faced a dance-off with former favourites to leave the show David James and Nadiya Bychkova, who the judges unanimously chose to save.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Nadiya Bychkova and David James were saved by the judges (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Rice and Clifton managed a score of just 11 on Saturday night after a Charleston inspired by Kill Bill, which had Bruno Tonioli crying with laughter.

Host Tess Daly asked Rice about her time on the show, and the broadcaster said: “To be honest, I’d have saved David and Nadiya.

“I’ve just loved this whole thing, I’ve not one negative about the whole experience.

“I love this man (Clifton). It’s been a joy to have that honour, that privilege of learning to dance.

“My son is getting married next year, I’m determined to be able to shuffle on to the dance floor and not do my usual thing of handing out the canapes.”

James and Bychkova were the previous favourites to leave the show but the judges admired their improved performance of an American Smooth to a Batman theme song, which earned them a score of 16.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “For commitment and improvement, I’d like to save David and Nadiya.”

He was backed by Motsi Mabuse and Tonioli, with head judge Shirley Ballas agreeing she would also have saved the former England goalkeeper and his partner.

Clifton, who won the glitterball trophy with Stacey Dooley last year, said of his early exit: “It’s been a privilege to dance with TV’s Anneka Rice. We really did work hard, we really put the hours in.

“We went for it. I’m going to miss her scientific analytic brain applied to every step that we did in all her crazy ways of learning. It’s been brilliant.”

The remaining 13 couples return to the dance floor on Saturday October 12 at 6.40pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

