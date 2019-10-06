Stacey Solomon cuts birthday trip short to get home to children

Stacey Solomon has said she cut short the 30th birthday trip planned for her by partner Joe Swash because she was missing her children too much.

The Loose Women star celebrated the milestone this week and shared a video clip of Swash whisking her away to Belgium for a special break.

But she has now said they decided to come home to see their baby son Rex and Solomon’s two boys from previous relationships, Zachary and Leighton.

Posting a picture of her and the children at home on Instagram, the TV star wrote: “There’s no place I’d rather be.

“Thank you so much for all of my lovely birthday messages.

“We didn’t last long in Brussels because I just couldn’t stand to be away from these guys.

“Joe and me had a lovely time, we laughed, ate with two hands and slept A LOT. It was so nice to be together for a good few hours but it wasn’t long before we were both lying in bed checking out the quickest route home.”

She added: “Thank you @realjoeswashy for all of the heart and effort you put in to my special day. I love you.”

