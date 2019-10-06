Stacey Solomon cuts birthday trip short to get home to children

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The TV star celebrated her 30th this week.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has said she cut short the 30th birthday trip planned for her by partner Joe Swash because she was missing her children too much.

The Loose Women star celebrated the milestone this week and shared a video clip of Swash whisking her away to Belgium for a special break.

But she has now said they decided to come home to see their baby son Rex and Solomon’s two boys from previous relationships, Zachary and Leighton.

Posting a picture of her and the children at home on Instagram, the TV star wrote: “There’s no place I’d rather be.

“Thank you so much for all of my lovely birthday messages.

“We didn’t last long in Brussels because I just couldn’t stand to be away from these guys.

“Joe and me had a lovely time, we laughed, ate with two hands and slept A LOT. It was so nice to be together for a good few hours but it wasn’t long before we were both lying in bed checking out the quickest route home.”

She added: “Thank you @realjoeswashy for all of the heart and effort you put in to my special day. I love you.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’
Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need
5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

Kristen Stewart makes an entrance in maroon suit at London Film Festival

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died

Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died
H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS

You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS
You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family