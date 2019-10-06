Amy Schumer has cried at work due to missing her son

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The star welcomed her first child in May.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has told how she was worried to return to work after having her baby, and on some days has cried because she missed him so much.

The US actress and comedian welcomed son Gene in May.

Sharing a picture of herself and the baby on Instagram, she wrote: “5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts.

“Im feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach.

“It’s felt good to be back at work.

“I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old.

“A couple days I’ve cried from missing him.”

She added: “But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more.

“I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience.”

© Press Association 2019

