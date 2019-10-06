Courteney Cox shares picture of mini Friends reunion

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress said it was ‘a rare night’.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox has shared a picture of a mini Friends reunion with Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the trio posing for a selfie together.

“A rare night and I love it,” wrote the actress.

View this post on Instagram

A rare night and I love it.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Cox has shared several sentimental posts about Friends this year, which marks the comedy’s 25th anniversary.

She has previously shared images from her time on the show and with her co-stars Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

One snap showed all the stars of the programme when it was just starting out.

She wrote: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us!

“I love these guys!”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family
Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS
You can now buy Kate Middle-toe SOCKS

Meet Shaman Durek – Hollywood’s spiritual healer who’s on a mission to make us all feel ‘lit’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died

Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died
Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now

Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now
Kristen Stewart makes an entrance in maroon suit at London Film Festival

Kristen Stewart makes an entrance in maroon suit at London Film Festival
How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream

How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream
How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids