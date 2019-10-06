Courteney Cox shares picture of mini Friends reunion

The actress said it was ‘a rare night’.

Courteney Cox has shared a picture of a mini Friends reunion with Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the trio posing for a selfie together.

“A rare night and I love it,” wrote the actress.

Cox has shared several sentimental posts about Friends this year, which marks the comedy’s 25th anniversary.

She has previously shared images from her time on the show and with her co-stars Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

One snap showed all the stars of the programme when it was just starting out.

She wrote: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us!

“I love these guys!”

