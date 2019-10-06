Strictly Come Dancing retains Saturday night ratings crown

6th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The audience has increased for the third week in a row.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Strictly Come Dancing has seen another surge in viewers as the show dominates the ratings.

An average audience of 8.2 million people tuned in to watch the struggles of Anneka Rice and the triumph of Kelvin Fletcher.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice (Guy Levy/BBC)

Movie Week has drawn the largest audience so far in the current series of Strictly.

This is another boost in figures from the 7.9 million who watched last week’s show, according to the BBC, and higher still from the 7.7 million who tuned in for the first live show.

Strictly earned an audience share of 42%, and had a peak audience of 8.8 million.

Fletcher and Oti Mabuse made an impact on Strictly after a huge score.

Despite having less time to train after replacing Jamie Laing, the Emmerdale star wowed judges on the BBC show.

He and Mabuse had the crowd on their feet following their performance of the Charleston, which secured them a leading score of 38, and an early 10 from Shirley Ballas.

Meanwhile, Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton danced a disastrous Charleston to the theme of Kill Bill, which only earned the pair a score of 11 from judges left crying with laughter.

On ITV, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions reached a peak of almost 5 million on Saturday night.

Dance act Twist And Pulse were crowned winners ahead of show favourites Stavros Flatley.

ITV has not provided the average viewing figures for the BGT finale, but the series achieved an average audience of at 7.3 million for the first three episodes.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

Flower power: 5 of the best dark floral dresses for autumn
Flower power: 5 of the best dark floral dresses for autumn

How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream
How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now

Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now
Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died

Vinnie Jones recounts moment his beloved wife Tanya died
H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family