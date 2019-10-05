Who are BGT winners Twist And Pulse?

5th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The pair have been named winners of the ITV talent show.

Spirit of London Awards

Twist And Pulse have triumphed in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

They saw off competition from dance rivals Stavros Flatley and triumphed in the public vote, becoming the first winners of the format in the UK.

Ashley Glazebrook, “Twist”, and Glen Murphy, “Pulse”, make up the dance duo, which was formed in London.

Both performers were born in the capital, practising dance from an early age and earning qualifications in the art form.

They blend street moves with humorous musical references and comic movements to create their own style.

Twist And Pulse first rose to fame as runners-up in the fourth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2010.

They lost out narrowly to the final winner, gymnastic group Spelbound.

Glazebrook and Murphy performed during the 2012 Olympic Torch relay, and during the games in London.

They have made numerous television appearances on show such as Celebrity Juice, and toured with Britain’s Got Talent, as well as dabbled in pantomime.

