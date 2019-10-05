Dance act crowned ultimate champions of Britain’s Got Talent

They saw of competition from nine other acts on the night.

Twist And Pulse defeated Britain’s Got Talent favourites Stavros Flatley to be crowned the ultimate champions of the show.

The dance duo were runners-up in the fourth series, and the pair have now triumphed with their blend of dance and humour.

Performers Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy saw off popular competition in Stavros Flatley to win Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Glazebrook hugged his dance partner when the winners were announced to cheers from the audience at Wembley Arena.

He said: “Things like this don’t happen to me and my best friend Glen. So I’d like to say thank you.”

Alesha Dixon had sent the pair straight through to the final with her golden buzzer, and said after their medley performance: “You made everyone feel involved, made everyone feel a part of it.”

Simon Cowell added: “You just made 6,000 people in this arena get up their feet.”

The eccentric father and son act of Stavros Flatley, composed of Demetrios and Michalakis Andreas, were sent through to the final by Cowell’s golden buzzer, but lost out to their dance rivals.

The elder dancer said: “I just want to say thank you to everybody over the last 10 years.”

Cowell commented on their performance: “We just want to feel good, and that’s what you’ve just done.”

Kseniya Simonova was sent to the final by the golden buzzer of Amanda Holden, and created a moving artwork inspired by Diana, Princess Of Wales.

Holden said of her effort in the final: “I honestly think you’re a genius and it was beautiful.”

The Ukrainian made it to the final three, but was voted off in third place.

The show was paused half way through as Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly launched a new mental health campaign, urging viewers at home to talk about their problems.

Bars And Melody went first on the night, and earned Cowell’s “absolute respect”, but failed to make it to the final three.

US comedian Preacher Lawson, and Canadian illusionist Darcey Oake also impressed in the final but did not gain enough votes.

Also beaten to the crown were young dancers Mersey Girls, who gave a “stunning performance” according to David Walliams.

Father and daughter Bello and Annaliese Nock clambered up giant poles to give a death-defying performance, skipping on a suspended, spinning wheel.

Amanda Holden said: “That was the most dangerous thing I’ve ever seen.”

Alexa Lauenburger was hailed for having “the best dog act that we’ve ever seen”.

Meanwhile, Paddy the 85-year-old widow wowed Walliams with her vigorous dancing with partner Nico, who he had chosen with his golden buzzer, but the dancers did not win on the night.

