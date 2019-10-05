Dianne Buswell responds following reports of fall in Strictly training

5th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

She said she is ready to take to the dancefloor with partner Dev Griffin.

Diane Buswell and Dev Griffin

Dianne Buswell has confirmed she is ready to compete on Strictly Come Dancing after reports of a fall during training.

It was reported she was dropped during a practice session and had to be taken to hospital, with some fearing she might not manage to dance on Saturday’s live programme.

But the professional is understood to be well, and has shared her excitement ahead of the upcoming show.

She wrote on Instagram: “Just want to all let ya know dev and I are fine and we can’t wait to perform for you all tonight. Thanks for all your kind messages.”

Buswell is dancing with Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, who was reported to have also been involved in the fall.

Buswell also posted online about the DJ, saying she “couldn’t be prouder” of him and that he is “so lovely to work with and give it his all every week”.

© Press Association 2019

