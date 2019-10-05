First look at poster for new James Bond film No Time To Die

5th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Daniel Craig features on the poster alone.

Bond 25

The first official poster for the new James Bond film has been revealed.

Daniel Craig stares steely-eyed in the new image released by Universal Pictures.

New James Bond film
Daniel Craig as James Bond. The upcoming James Bond film will be called No Time To Die. (EON Productions)

The pared down picture for No Time To Die show 007 against a simple backdrop of a black and blue wall.

Retro font spells out the title of the latest Bond instalment.

Universal Pictures have invited fans to celebrate the upcoming 25th film in the franchise by catching a glimpse of the poster.

A post on Instagram reads: “Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25”

It is expected No Time To Die will be Craig’s final outing as the British agent, with calls in some quarters for his successor to be female.

© Press Association 2019

