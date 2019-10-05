James Cracknell’s self-esteem shaken after Strictly Come Dancing exit

The Olympic champion said he was not feeling ‘a million dollars’ the morning after he was eliminated from the show.

James Cracknell has revealed his self-esteem was shaken after receiving a record-breaking low score on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic gold medal-winning rower has said he did not “feel a million dollars” after crashing out of the first live show with a dismal score.

He feels sorry for his partner Luba Mushtuk after failing to progress on the BBC dance contest.

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell were voted off. (Guy Levy/BBC)

His partner Jordan Connell has been concerned about the comments made about his abilities online.

Cracknell told the Daily Mail that he did not feel very confident after his Strictly exit.

He said his partner supported him through the result: “She just said, ‘I’m really proud of you. You really went for it.’

"If you listen to people putting limits on you, whatever it's for, you're only ever going to hit that ceiling…"@JamesCracknell spoke to @Rylan about his #Strictly training limitations on #ItTakesTwo tonight on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/7ZsHyJ5T5F — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 30, 2019

“So you can’t regret that, although I didn’t feel a million dollars on the self-esteem side waking up the next morning.

“I genuinely felt for Luba, who put so much into it.”

Cracknell’s partner, when he met while studying at Cambridge, was concerned that the former Olympian’s children might see comments made about their father online.

She said: “When internet trolls were making cruel comments about his dancing and ‘wooden personality’ on Strictly I thought: ‘How can you put that? You don’t know him.’

“I know he feels things very deeply.

“I feel so strongly about bullying online. Try sitting down with the person you love when they’re upset by what’s being said because their children will read it.”

Cracknell failed to impress judges with his jive and was sent home after receiving a disparaging score of two from Craig Revel Horwood.

© Press Association 2019