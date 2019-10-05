Has Blake Lively welcomed her third child with Ryan Reynolds?

5th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood actress announced she was expecting in May.

2014 Met Costume Institute Gala – New York

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have reportedly welcomed their third child together.

Lively gave birth over the summer, according to multiple reports in the US.

The Hollywood couple, who are yet to publicly confirm the new arrival, are already parents to daughters James, four, and Inez, three.

PokeMOM…. Out now.

The sex of the new baby is unknown.

Gossip Girl actress Lively, 32, announced she was pregnant in May while supporting Reynolds, 42, at the New York premiere of his film Detective Pikachu.

That night, Lively, whose films roles include Green Lantern and The Shallows, arrived on the red carpet wearing a yellow dress that hugged her baby bump.

She cradled her stomach while posing for pictures alongside Reynolds.

The couple tied the knot in 2012. Canadian-born Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.

© Press Association 2019

Martin Scorsese dismisses superhero films as ‘not cinema’
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Kristen Stewart makes an entrance in maroon suit at London Film Festival

Jodie Comer to Katarina Johnson-Thompson: Soak up your success

Highland Fling: My journey through remote Scotland with no modern equipment

6 ways to keep your neck looking youthful, according to experts

