Travis Scott speaks out on rumours he cheated on Kylie Jenner

The couple have recently broken up.

Travis Scott has denied cheating on former girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The US rapper, 28, was in a relationship with the reality TV star for more than two years and they have a one-year-old daughter, Stormi.

They are said to have split last month. Following the break-up, Grammy Award-nominated Scott has dismissed rumours his cheating was responsible for the split.

Travis Scott has denied rumours he cheated on Kylie Jenner (Instagram/PA)

He wrote on Instagram: “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true.”

He added: “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Jenner, 22, appeared to publicly confirm the break-up on Twitter earlier this week.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi”, she said.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split up after more than two years together (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Jenner, who according to Forbes magazine is a billionaire through her cosmetics business, also dismissed reports she had met with ex-partner, the rapper Tyga, following her split with Scott.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she said.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner and chart-topping rapper Scott have been dating since meeting at the Coachella music festival in April 2017, and welcomed daughter Stormi in February last year.

They were last seen together at the premiere for the musician’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in August.

© Press Association 2019