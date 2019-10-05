Britain’s Got Talent ultimate champion to be crowned

Britain’s Got Talent ultimate champion to be crowned5th Oct 19 | Entertainment News
Stavros Flatley could take the prize.
The ultimate Britain’s Got Talent champion will be crowed later tonight.
Star acts from the 13 series of the ITV show have competed to prove themselves once more in front of the judges.
Favourites have returned to Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, including Stavros Flatley, who received the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.
Nine other acts remain in contention to be crowned winner of the competition, which will air on ITV at 8.30pm this evening.
Here are the remaining competitors:
Darcey Oake
The dramatic illusionist impressed the judges and viewers at home, who voted him through to the final after his latest stunt.
Bars and Melody
‘Bars’ Devries and Charlie ‘Melody’ Lenehan were signed up to Cowell’s record label Syco after their first appearance in 2014.
Bello and Annaliese Nock
The public voted through the father and son daredevil duo, who stunned the audience while performing on a dangerous spinning contraption.
Paddy and Nico
Paddy the 85-year-old widow wowed David Walliams with her vigorous dancing, and he chose the performers for his golden buzzer pick.
Stavros Flatley
The Irish-Cypriot sensations were hailed by Cowell as being the essence of the Britain’s Got Talent. He sent them through with the golden buzzer.
Twist and Pulse
Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer pick was the dance duo, who mix the comic with their moves.
Kseniya Simonova
The Ukrainian performer rapidly creates images to tell powerful stories. She moved Amanda Holden to press the golden buzzer and sent her straight to the final.
Alexa Lauenburger
The young German impressed with her entertaining dog act, which won the approval of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, and was their choice for the golden buzzer.
Mersey Girls
Just young girls when they performer last on Britain’s Got Talent, the dancers have once again earned the acclaim of the audience.
Preacher Lawson
The popular US comedian breezed to the final, and has already competed on the American version of The Champions.
