Kristen Stewart makes an entrance in maroon suit at London Film Festival

The Hollywood A-lister stars in Seberg, a biopic about the late French New Wave darling Jean Seberg.

Kristen Stewart showed off her androgynous style as she arrived for a screening of her forthcoming film, Seberg, in a maroon suit with a contemporary twist.

The Twilight star, 29, made an entrance wearing high-waisted, wide-leg trousers and a jacket featuring oversized white buttons and ruffled cuffs.

Kristen Stewart at the screening of Seberg (Ian West/PA)

She complemented the look with a toned smokey eye and dark red lipstick.

Stewart was attending the BFI London Film Festival screening of the biopic, which tells the story of French New Wave darling Jean Seberg.

Kristen Stewart at the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Seberg, who died in 1979 aged 40, was targeted by FBI director J Edgar Hoover in the 1960s for her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

Stewart was joined by Australian theatre and film director Benedict Andrews, known for his stage productions of Shakespeare and Chekhov, at the BFI Southbank.

Kristen Stewart with director Benedict Andrews (Ian West/PA)

He opted for a classic black two-piece suit with matching skinny black tie.

Stewart also stars in the new Charlie’s Angels reboot opposite Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska and director Elizabeth Banks.

