Love Island winner Amber Gill offers advice to Strictly’s Alex Scott

Love Island winner Amber Gill has suggested Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott needs more “energy” and “sass” if she is to sail through Saturday’s dance.

The footballer turned TV pundit will take to the floor this weekend with professional partner Neil Jones in a rhumba to the Moana song How Far I’ll Go by Auli’I Cravalho.

Appearing on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, reality star Gill offered some advice to Scott.

She told hosts Rylan Clark-Neal and Gethin Jones: “I love Moana. It’s one of my favourite Disney films.

“But I hope that she brings a bit more energy and more sass to the rhumba. That’s what I am looking for.

“She just needs to put more energy into it and let go a little bit more.”

Paralympian Will Bayley and his professional partner Janette Manrara will use the Pokemon theme Gotta Catch ‘Em All for a paso doble during this weekend’s Movie Week episode.

Appearing shocked by the combination, Gill added: “I don’t know how that adds up to a paso doble but I’m waiting to see what they do. She’s going to be Pikachu?”

Gill triumphed on the ITV2 reality show alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea at the end of July, splitting a £50,000 prize.

In September she bagged a fashion partnership with online retailer MissPap in a deal worth £1 million.

Welsh television presenter Gethin Jones is standing in for Zoe Ball on It Takes Two while she is ill with the flu.

