Love Island winner Amber Gill offers advice to Strictly’s Alex Scott

4th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The reality star appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

Amber Gill and Alex Scott

Love Island winner Amber Gill has suggested Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott needs more “energy” and “sass” if she is to sail through Saturday’s dance.

The footballer turned TV pundit will take to the floor this weekend with professional partner Neil Jones in a rhumba to the Moana song How Far I’ll Go by Auli’I Cravalho.

Appearing on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, reality star Gill offered some advice to Scott.

She told hosts Rylan Clark-Neal and Gethin Jones: “I love Moana. It’s one of my favourite Disney films.

“But I hope that she brings a bit more energy and more sass to the rhumba. That’s what I am looking for.

“She just needs to put more energy into it and let go a little bit more.”

Paralympian Will Bayley and his professional partner Janette Manrara will use the Pokemon theme Gotta Catch ‘Em All for a paso doble during this weekend’s Movie Week episode.

Love Island 2019
Love Island contestants Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

Appearing shocked by the combination, Gill added: “I don’t know how that adds up to a paso doble but I’m waiting to see what they do. She’s going to be Pikachu?”

Gill triumphed on the ITV2 reality show alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea at the end of July, splitting a £50,000 prize.

In September she bagged a fashion partnership with online retailer MissPap in a deal worth £1 million.

Welsh television presenter Gethin Jones is standing in for Zoe Ball on It Takes Two while she is ill with the flu.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need
5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

These are the 5 biggest coat trends of the autumn/winter
These are the 5 biggest coat trends of the autumn/winter

3 winter sun destinations for different budgets – so you can escape the awful weather

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now

Opal for October: 8 chic pieces of jewellery to buy right now
A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…
Marcus Wareing: ‘It was me who started it with Gordon – I picked a ?ght’

Marcus Wareing: ‘It was me who started it with Gordon – I picked a ?ght’
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids